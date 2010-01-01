Welcome To RS Technocontrols
Welcome To RS Technocontrols
Our project management team can help ensure your requirement is designed and delivered as a solutions on time and within budget. We work closely with you to develop a project plan, manage resources, and oversee all aspects of the project from start to finish.
We offer comprehensive supply /services including design, analysis, and testing of Supply of OEM products / Software’s / Spares / Industrial Solutions and Comprehensive services for all Automation, Electrical and other associated fields.
Develop, Supply and implementations of Industrial software & mobility applications like Cyber, Industry 4.0, IIoTand AI initiatives, etctoanalyzes your asset data, converting it into actionable intelligence that is used throughout Engineering, Operations, Maintenance, Analytic applications and the IT enterprise to enhance your business outcomes across all industries.
Your idea of developing a new product,, new software our team of experts can help you bring it to market. From concept development to prototyping and testing, we work with you every step of the way to ensure your product is a success.
Expert solution on Engineering (Design, Detailed, Hardware, Software), Project Execution, Site Implementation, AMC (Annual Maintenance Services) and Manpower provision on field like Safety, Security, Reliability and Sustainability side across all Process & Automation Industries.
Our expert team can cover a wide range of projects consultancy on Complete automation needs, Technology, Expertise, Engineering/ Operations optimization, Value Addition , Operational guidance’s, Documentations, Design supports..etc., across all Process & Automation Industries.
Service Supports for the supplied software, OEM software and maintenance supports as required for the Automation Industries
Services supports of OEM products / Software’s / Spares / Industrial Solutions and Comprehensive services for all Automation, Electrical and other associated fields.
Our project management services can help ensure your engineering project is delivered on time and within budget. We work closely with you to develop a project plan, manage resources, and oversee all aspects of the project from start to finish.
Strong Relationship & good connect with customer
Direct connect with OEM and Supplier
Partnership with good brands
Oil & Gas / Petrochemicals
Terminals & Pipelines
Fertilizers / Power / Sugar
Minerals, Metals & Mining.
Paper & Pulp
Fine and Spec. Chemicals
Pharma and Bio technologies
Discrete manufacturing
Gigafactories / Wafer / Solar
Na / Li ~ Battery (Mobile/Stationery)
Hydrogen – Green & Blue
Ethanol/ Methanol Refineries
Sustainability - Circularity
Pumped Storage & Wind Energy
Data Centres / Water- Jal Nigam
Infra - Airports, Buildings…etc.,
DCS / PLC’s / RTU’s
ECS / F&G / GDS
Field instrumentation
CCTV’s / WIRELESS
CFR PART 11 / Historians
AMS / Web Server
Tight L3 Integrated process automation solutions
Cyber IEC 62443 / Data Integrity, Safety & Security
Improving efficiency and operational excellence
L4 Business integrations – SAP / Order of additions
Unified Command and Control Centers
Fugitive Emissions / Improved Sustainability
Mobile Methane gas emissions
Scrap yards / dykes areas / Green Methanol/ Ethanol dosing.
Equipment safety and proactive maintenance using AI/ML
AI-driven decision-making & IoT integration
Almost 3 decades of experiences in Automation Industry
Leader in Service and optimized Project management solutions
Timely Delivery of of products/ projects / solutions
Timely supports to all service calls
Delivery with quality and value engineering
Feedback system on Service Provided
Please reach us at sales@rstechnocontrols.com or rstechnocontrols@gmail.com, if you cannot find an answer to your question.
RS Technocontrols offers a range of engineering services including mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, and more. We also provide consulting and project management services to help clients achieve their goals.
RS Technocontrols serves a variety of industries, including manufacturing, Process Industries, construction, energy, aerospace, and more. Our team of experienced engineers can adapt to the needs of any industry.
RS Technocontrols has a rigorous quality management system in place to ensure that all engineering projects meet or exceed client expectations. We follow industry standards and best practises, and our team undergoes regular training to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and techniques.
If you're interested in one of our open positions, start by applying here and attaching your resume.
RS Technocontrols is run by experts with almost 3 decades experience in the industrial / process automation domains. With the experience and a deep understanding of the markets, we are proud to offer top-of-the-line innovative and integrated solutions and services.
RS Technocontrols is run by experts with almost 3 decades experience in the industrial / process automation domains. With the experience and a deep understanding of the markets, we are proud to offer top-of-the-line innovative and integrated solutions and services.
At RS Technocontrols we are passionate about delivering the best possible solutions for our customers. We work together to ensure that our expertise meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Since our establishment RS Technocontrols is leading in the industrial Automation industry. With the experience and a deep understanding of the market, we are proud to offer top-of-the-line products to our clients.
Our team at RS Technocontrols is made up of experienced professionals who are passionate about delivering the best possible solutions for our clients. We work together to ensure that our equipment meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.
At RS Technocontrols, Our mission is to provide high-quality industrial Automation Products, Solutions and Services that meets the end to end needs of our clients. We strive to exceed expectations through our commitment to exceptional customer service with best innovative solutions.
At RS Technocontrols, To be the most affordable automation solutions provider company for all industrial verticals. Being successful in helping our customers evolve with needed solutions.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Address : Room no 203, Survey No 58/3, Tada, Next to Maruti Showroom, Andhra Pradesh, India-524 401 GSTIN : 37ABJFR1718A1ZG
Mobile (+) 91 93611 15056 / (+) 91 78459 72052 Email : sales@rstechnocontrols.com / rstechnocontrols@gmail.com
Open today
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
